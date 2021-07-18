Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s 6th Largest Position

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $319,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,739. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.30 and a twelve month high of $402.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

