Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $136.99. 1,838,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,376. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

