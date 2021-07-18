VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $1,315,620.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

