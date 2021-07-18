Veritable L.P. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

