Veritable L.P. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

RGEN stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

