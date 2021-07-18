Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 37,918 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $609,721.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

HPE opened at $13.86 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

