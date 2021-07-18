Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

