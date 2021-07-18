Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $92.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other MYR Group news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,037. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

