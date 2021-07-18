Veritable L.P. Sells 1,540 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

