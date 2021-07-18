Veritable L.P. Takes $292,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

