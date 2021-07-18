Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 49,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,637,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

