Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.55. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,545 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

