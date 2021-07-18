Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,011. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

