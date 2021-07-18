Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

VCTR opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

