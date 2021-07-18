Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.