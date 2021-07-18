Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
