Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

