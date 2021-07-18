Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Visa reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

