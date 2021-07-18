Vitae Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Vitae has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $6,283.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

