Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

VVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

