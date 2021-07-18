Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in June

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.