Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $422.06 million and approximately $770,827.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

