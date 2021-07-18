W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00.
TDG stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $643.51.
TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
