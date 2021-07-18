W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00.

TDG stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

