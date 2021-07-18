Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $4,984,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

