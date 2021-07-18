Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

