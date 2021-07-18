Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,163 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.68.
In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 120,960 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
