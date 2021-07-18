Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,163 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 120,960 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

