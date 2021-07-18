Walleye Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,326,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,710,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,777,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,030,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,166,000.

XPDIU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

