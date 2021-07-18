Walleye Capital LLC Invests $426,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Align Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $616.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $54,420.00. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

