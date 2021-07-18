Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

