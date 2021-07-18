Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,802 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,802 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

