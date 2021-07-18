Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,142 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

