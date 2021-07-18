Walleye Capital LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

