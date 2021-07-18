Walleye Capital LLC Takes $358,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

