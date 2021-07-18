Walleye Capital LLC Takes $392,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,420,835.00. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

