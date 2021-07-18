Walleye Capital LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $616.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

