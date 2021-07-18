Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.