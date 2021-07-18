Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $97.36 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00244052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,359,258 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

