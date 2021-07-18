Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €78.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

Aurubis stock opened at €83.44 ($98.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €79.02. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €85.88 ($101.04).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

