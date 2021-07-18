Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.22 on Friday. Waterside Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.