Wealth Alliance Has $332,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.