Wealth Alliance Has $347,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Splunk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of SPLK opened at $134.39 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

