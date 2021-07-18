Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

