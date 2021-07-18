Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.24% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

CNBS opened at $22.70 on Friday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13.

