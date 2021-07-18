Wealth Alliance Takes $443,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $342.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.35. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $172.70 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.87.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

