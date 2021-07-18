Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.