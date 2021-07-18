Wedbush Weighs in on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $600.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

