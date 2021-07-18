Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of WELL opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

