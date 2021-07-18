Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.