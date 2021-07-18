Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

WLKP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

