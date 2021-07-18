Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,888. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

