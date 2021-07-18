Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.